Des régions difficiles d’accès en raison des intempéries

Depuis quelques jours, différentes localités du pays sont inaccessibles directement par voie terrestre en raison des dégâts occasionnés par les pluies diluviennes. La roue nationale numéro 34, reliant la ville d’Antsirabe à celle de Morondava, sur la côte Ouest, est coupée. Un trou béant, à la suite d’un affaissement de terrain, juste avant le point kilométrique 148, est constaté et empêche les véhicules de poursuivre leur route.
Depuis quelques jours, le transbordement est obligatoire, car il faudra du temps pour trouver la solution définitive à cette coupure de route inattendue. La situation engendre un certain cafouillage puisque les transporteurs veulent s’assurer de la possibilité de transbordement avant de prendre la rote vers Morondava, ou dans le sens inverse vers Antsirabe ou vers Antananarivo.
Ce n’est toutefois pas l’unique drame sur les routes nationales du pays. Presque au même moment, la route menant vers Sambava une ville balnéaire dans le Nord-est de Madagascar est rendue également impraticable an raison de la pluie. La plupart des voyageurs préfèrent ainsi emprunter la mer pour se rendre ou transporter des marchandises vers Sambava.
Par contre, dans le Nord-Ouest, certaines routes coupées depuis l’inondation du mois de février dernier, ont été réparées.
Dans les grandes villes comme la capitale, Antananarivo, la pluie a également fait des dégâts sur les infrastructures routières. De nombreux quartiers sont concernés. Dans tous les cas, c’est le manque d’argent pour procéder rapidement aux réparations qui constitue le vrai problème. C’est également l’insuffisance du budget au niveau des communes et au niveau du ministère des Travaux publics qui rend difficile l’entretien régulier des routes du pays.
